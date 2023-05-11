Intermediate admission process to be set in motion from May 15 in A.P.

May 11, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Board of Intermediate Education has asked Principals of all government and private colleges offering two-year Intermediate course to take special care in enrolment of students for the academic year 2023-24 by making admissions in two phases.

In a statement, Secretary of the Board M.V. Seshagiri Babu said sale of application forms for the first phase of admissions will start on May 15. The last date for receiving applications in the college is June 14. Admissions in the first phase will commence on May 26 and continue till June 14. However, classes for the first year will commence on June 1.

Mr. Seshagiri Babu said the schedule of the second phase of admissions would be communicated in due course and that the classes for Intermediate first and second year students would commence on June 1. The Principals can make provisional admissions on the basis of Internet marks memos and such admissions will be confirmed after the production of original SSC pass certificate and Transfer Certificate issued by the school authorities, where they last studied.

Reservation

The Principals have been directed to strictly follow the rule of reservation in admissions. Fifteen percent of the seats should be reserved for Scheduled Castes, 6% for Scheduled Tribes, 29% for Backward Classes, 3% for Children with Special Needs (CWSN), 5% for NCC, Sports and Extra-Curricular Activities, 3% for ex-servicemen and defence personnel residing in the State and 10% for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS).

He said 33.33% or 1/3rd of the total seats would have to be reserved for girls, category-wise, where there are no separate colleges for them.

Admission tests prohibited

The Board Secretary made it clear that the admissions should be made only based on marks obtained in the qualifying examination and no test should be conducted by any institution for admissions. He said stringent action would be taken against junior colleges admitting students on any other basis. The Principals of unaided junior colleges should admit students only up to the sanctioned sections and up to the ceiling strength of 88 in each section, he said, instructing the managements to display prominently at the entrance of the building, the number of sections sanctioned by the Board of Intermediate Education for the academic year 2023-24, the number of seats filled up in each section and the number of seats vacant in each section, during the period of admissions. He said this information should be updated on a daily basis.

Mr. Seshagiri Babu also warned junior college managements against issuing advertisements with inducements.