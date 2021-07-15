Interlinking of rivers only solution: Naidu

N. Chandrababu Naidu

‘Why can’t Jagan talk to Telangana CM on Krishna waters?’

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has accused Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy of “enacting a new drama” on the Krishna water dispute.

“Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had mocked when the TDP opposed the diversion of Godavari waters to the ayacut in the Krishna basin as the idea was detrimental to Andhra Pradesh. It was proposed to divert water from the Godavari to the Srisailam reservoir across the Krishna. He gave a deaf ear when the TDP said that the upper riparian State would take advantage of it. Now, the TDP’s stand is vindicated,” Mr. Naidu said.

Mr. Naidu was speaking in Machilipatnam on Wednesday, after calling on the family members of former Minister Kollu Ravindra and paying tributes to his father-in-law and senior party leader Nadikuditi Narasimha Rao who died recently.

Stressing the need for interlinking all major rivers in the State, Mr. Naidu said it was the only permanent solution to the farmers’ woes. “The government should focus more on irrigation projects,” he added.

“The popular opinion is that the Chief Ministers of both the Telugu States are having an understanding. Why doesn’t Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy talk to his Telangana counterpart over the phone? The Chief Minister should explain why he is unable to resolve the issue,” Mr. Naidu said.