Interlinking of rivers offers a permanent solution to drought, reiterates Chandrababu Naidu

September 07, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has reiterated that interlinking of rivers is the most ideal solution to tackle drought on a permanent basis across the nation.

Speaking at a face-to-face programme with farmers and agricultural experts at the ‘Praja Vedika’ organised at Kalyandurg town in Anantapur district on September 7 (Thursday), Mr. Naidu said it was not a major issue at all, and it could be implemented with vision and technical knowledge.

“The linking of the Ganga and the Cauvery will help address the drought conditions across the country,” Mr. Naidu explained.

“As water is necessity for all sectors, including agriculture, it can be made available through proper connectivity, which will also aid power generation,” he said.

Mr. Naidu wondered how would Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy be able understand the issues plaguing the agriculture sector when he had never visited any field nor interacted with the farmers.

On the contrary, the TDP government had spent ₹4,200 crore on Anantapur district’s irrigation sector alone during 2014-2019, he said.

‘Jagan neglected Polavaram’

“Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy has done great injustice to the State by neglecting the Polavaram project,” Mr. Naidu alleged, while giving a clarion call to the farmers to bring down the “anti-farmer government” for their own survival.