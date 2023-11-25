HamberMenu
Interim Vice-Chancellors appointed to five State-run Universities in Andhra Pradesh

J. Syamala Rao said the in-charge Vice-Chancellors were being appointed as the term of the present Vice-Chancellors ended on November 24, 2023

November 25, 2023 04:22 pm | Updated 04:22 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
File photo of Principal Secretary, Department of Higher Education J. Syamala Rao.

File photo of Principal Secretary, Department of Higher Education J. Syamala Rao. | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

The Government has appointed in-charge Vice-Chancellors to five Universities in the State.

A GO signed by Principal Secretary, Department of Higher Education, J. Syamala Rao said the in-charge Vice-Chancellors were being appointed as the term of the present Vice-Chancellors ended on November 24, 2023.

Rector of Andhra University K. Samatha has been appointed as in-charge of the post of Vice-Chancellor of Andhra University, Vice-Chancellor of Vikrama Simhapuri University G. M. Sundaravalli is the in-charge Vice-Chancellor of Sri Venkateswara University, Vice-Chancellor of Yogi Vemana University Chintha Sudhakar for Sri Krishnadevaraya University, Vice-Chancellor of Dr. Abdul Haq Urdu University Fazul Rahaman as in-charge V-C for Rayalaseema University and Vice-Chancellor of Sri Padmavathi Mahila Visvavidyalam D. Bharathi as V-C of Dravidian University.

