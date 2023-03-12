Interesting battle on cards for local body MLC election in Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh

March 12, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

An interesting electoral battle between the YSRCP-backed candidate Narthu Ramarao and independent candidate Anepu Ramakrishna, who is being supported by the Telugu Desam Party, is on the cards in the MLC elections to the local body scheduled to be held on Monday. In normal circumstances, victory of the YSRCP nominee would have been a cakewalk as the ruling party has the absolute majority in the local bodies. All the 38 ZPTC members and 80% of the MPTC members and councillors of municipalities belong to the YSRCP. The voters’ strength is 776 in the local body MLC election.

Kapu community

Overlooking the request of the local representatives to allot the ticket to a Kapu candidate in view of the significant Kapu population in the district, the party leadership chose to field Mr. Ramarao from the Yadava community. The latter has been a loyal YSRCP supporter since the party’s inception. Though none of the Kapu leaders spoke openly about it, but sources indicate that they are upset about the decision.

Sources said that of the 776 voters, 196 of them belong to Kapu community, 109 to Kalinga community, 93 to Velama, 51 to Raddika and 44 to the Yadava community.

Andhra Pradesh Turpu Kapu Sangham State president Pisini Chandramohan, meanwhile, has urged voters from the Kapu and other communities to vote for Mr. Ramakrishna who, he said had a fairly good idea about the issues of local bodies. “Many previous MLCs including Gorle Haribabu Naidu and Peerukatla Viswaprasad were from the Kapu community. YSRCP ignored the major community in the district and it is the reason for us to extend support to Mr. Ramakrishna in this election,” he added. Mr. Ramakrishna, meanwhile, is hopeful that all the voters would support him in the election, irrespective of their political affiliation.

Ministers Dharmana Prasada and Botcha Satyanarayana have also exuded confidence that all the ruling party public representatives would vote for Mr. Ramarao who has a clean image and commands respect among all the communities of the district, expressing hope that there would not be any cross voting in the election.