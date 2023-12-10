Inter-university weightlifting championship begins at Adikavi Nannaya University

December 10, 2023 10:25 am | Updated 10:26 am IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

Minister of Tourism and Sports K. Roja on Saturday inaugurated the South and West Zone Inter-University Weightlifting Championships on Adikavi Nannaya University campus, near Rajamahendravaram.

At least 800 weightlifters representing 90 universities are participating in the event.

Addressing the gathering, Ms. Roja promised all support for improving sports infrastructure in the university.

BC Welfare Minister Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna, who is also in-charge of East Godavari district, recalled the contribution of Andhra Pradesh to the sport in India.

MP Margani Bharat said that the Centre had recently sanctioned ₹8.3 crore for the swimming pool to be constructed on the campus.

Rajanagaram MLA Jakkampudi Raja, AP State Council of Higher Education Chairman K. Hemachandra Reddy and university Vice-Chancellor K. Padmaraju were present.

