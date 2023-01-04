Inter University South Zone Youth Festival kicks off to a colourful start at SPMVV in Tirupati

January 04, 2023 06:41 am | Updated 12:24 am IST - TIRUPATI

The 36 th Inter University South Zone Youth Festival, Padma Tarang, got off to a colourful start on the Sri Padmavati Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam (SPMVV) campus here on Tuesday, with more than 700 registered participants from universities across South India converging on the campus.

The SPMVV is hosting the event for the third time in collaboration with the Association of Indian Universities (AIU). In all, there will be 27 competitive events during the five-day festival. Of the eighteen universities that deputed student contingents to the event, Kerala ranked first with seven varsities.

Jamuna Duvvuru, Vice-Chancellor of the host university, signalled the launch along with Registrar D.M. Mamatha and AIU Joint Secretary (Youth affairs and sports) Baljit Singh Sekhon, by flagging off the cultural rally and releasing balloons into the air. Participating in resplendent attire in the cultural gala event, the students represented their region’s unique and hallmark traditions.

Tributes paid to Savitribai Phule

Participating as the chief guest, Minister for Youth Affairs R.K. Roja offered tributes to the portrait of Savitribai Phule on her birth anniversary on January 3 and called her a symbol of women empowerment.

She also expressed delight over inaugurating the prestigious event, having secured education from the adjoining Sri Padmavati Women’s (SPW) Degree College campus. Prof. Jamuna said the event was aimed at promoting national integration and facilitate cross-cultural exchange, besides unearthing the innate talent in the youth.

A+ grade from NAAC for SPMVV

The university also secured A+ grade from the National Accreditation and Assessment Council (NAAC).

“The varsity had secured ‘A’ grade during the last assessment period and this is a matter of joy,” said Prof. Jamuna, who attributed it to curricular reforms, research, innovation, extension, best practices and institutional distinctiveness.

The Vice-Chancellor appreciated IQAC Director K. Umamaheswari and Deputy Directors K. Usha and B.N. Neelima for their tireless efforts made for several months that resulted in the rank.

