Inter supplementary re-counting result on department website

July 12, 2023 09:10 am | Updated 09:10 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

In a statement, Board Secretary Saurabh Gaur said the candidates can download the result from the website https://bie.ap.govin.

The Hindu Bureau

The Board of Intermediate Education on Tuesday announced the results of the candidates who appeared for Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary exams and applied for re-counting and re-verification on July 11 (Tuesday).

The students should click on ‘Re-verification and re-counting of results IPASE 2023’, enter roll number/reg. No, transaction ID (Acknowledgement Number) and date of birth and submit it to get the result.

Candidates who applied for re-verification can download the answer script also. Students can also call toll free number 18004257635 for queries.

The Intermediate Board would also conclude the second and final phase of admissions in Intermediate colleges in the State, on July 15. The admission process was started on June 15.

Mr. Gaur said no further extension of the date for admissions in the first year would be made after July 15.

