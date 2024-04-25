ADVERTISEMENT

Inter supplementary exam timetable released in Andhra Pradesh

April 25, 2024 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) on April 25 (Thursday) released the timetable for first and second year Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations (IPASE-2024).

In a statement, Board Secretary Saurabh Gaur said first-year students appearing for the supplementary exams will write Part-II: 2nd Language Paper-I on May 24; Part-I: English Paper-II on May 25; Part-III: Mathematics Paper-I A, Botany Paper-I and Civics Paper-I on May 27; Mathematics Paper-I B, Zoology Paper-I and History Paper-I on May 28; Physics Paper-I and Economics Paper-I on May 29; Chemistry Paper-I, Commerce Paper-I, Sociology Paper-I and Fine Arts and Music Paper-I on May 30; Public Administration Paper-I, Logic Paper-I and Bridge Course Maths Paper-I (For B.P.C students) on May 31; and Modern Language Paper-I and Geography Paper-I on June 1.

Intermediate second year students will write Part-II: 2nd Language Paper-II on May 24; Part-I: English Paper-II on May 25; Part-III: Mathematics Paper-II A, Botany Paper-II and Civics Paper-II on May 27; Mathematics Paper-II B, Zoology Paper-II and History Paper-II on May 28; Physics Paper-II and Economics Paper-II on May 29; Chemistry Paper-II, Commerce Paper-II, Sociology Paper-II and Fine Arts and Music Paper-II on May 30; Public Administration Paper-II, Logic Paper-II and Bridge Course Maths Paper-II (for B.P.C. students) on May 31; and Modern Language Paper-II and Geography Paper-II on June 1.

Ethics and Human Values examination will be conducted on June 6 (10 a.m. to 1 p.m.), Environmental exam on June 7 (10 a.m. to 1 p.m.) and Practical Examinations will be held from May 1 to May 4, 2024 in two sessions for both general and vocational courses, Mr. Gaur added.

