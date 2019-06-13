Inter supplementary exam results released

Human Resource Minister A. Suresh on Thursday released the intermediate supplementary examination 2019 results.

A total of 4,84,818 students (general category: 4,64,185 and vocational: 20,633) appeared for the examination. Among the first year students, the general candidates recorded a pass percentage of 68, while in case of vocational courses, it is 56%. The pass percentage of final year students (general) was 51, while it was 54 in case of vocational.

Cumulative percentage

The cumulative pass percentage of the exam held in March and the advanced supplementary for the first year (general) students was 71 and for second year, it was 87. In vocational courses, the first year students scored a pass percentage of 65 and their seniors 81%.

The Intermediate supplementary exams were held from May 14 to May 22 in 887 exam centres and the Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) declared the result in 22 days.

The Minister said the students would have the provision for recounting and also ask for scanned copy-cum-re-verification of valued answer scripts.

Students seeking recounting should apply online on APCFSS website https://apbie.apcfss.in and pay ₹260 per paper and ₹1,300 per paper for a scanned copy-cum-re-verification of the answer book. The facility would be available from June 14 (Friday). Last date for payment of fee is June 22.

The result and scanned copies of answer scripts would be available in the website https://apbie.apcfss.in after completion of valuation and the date would be announced in due course.

Secretary, Board of Intermediate Education, Udaya Lakshmi and others were also present.