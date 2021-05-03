Inter students head back to hometowns in A.P.

With the State government declaring a holiday for junior colleges, Intermediate students living in hostels were seen in large numbers at the Pandit Nehru Bus Station and the city railway station, in order to travel back to their hometowns, on Monday.

On Sunday, the State government announced the postponement of the examinations earlier scheduled to be held from May 5 till May 23. Later, the Board of Intermediate Education declared holidays and informed that the fresh schedule of the examination will be announced at least 15 days before the commencement of the exams.

The same will be informed to the High Court on Monday. Following the suggestions of the High Court regarding the rapid surge of COVID infections, the government decided to postpone the exams.

Meanwhile, thousands of students thronged the bus station and railway station starting from late Sunday night as students of corporate colleges headed to their homes luggage in tow.

Many students from other States also study at boarding colleges in and around the city in large numbers.