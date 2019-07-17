Inter student jumps from college building, suffers multiple injuries

A first year intermediate student allegedly attempted suicide by jumping from the building of a corporate college on the city outskirts in the early hours of Wednesday.

This was the second incident of a corporate college student taking the extreme step in the last fifteen days in the city.

The boy, studying in a college located at Edupugallu, is a native of Munnangi village in Guntur district.

The student, staying in the college hostel, jumped from the building and suffered multiple injuries.

He was admitted to a private hospital near the college, according to the East Zone police.

What forced the student to resort to the act is not known immediately.

In a similar incident, a first year intermediate student, Tanguturi Harshavardhan Reddy (16), died under suspicious circumstances in the classroom on July 2.

A native of Gogulavaripalli village in Kadapa district, the boy was pursuing intermediate in a corporate college, located at Gudavalli village, on the city outskirts. According to the college staff, the student collapsed in the classroom and died.