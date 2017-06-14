Inter student denies kidnap charge

A senior Intermediate student of the Narayana Junior College, B. Kirthisri (16), who was reported missing since June 7, appeared in the Kurnool III Town police station on Tuesday and claimed she had fled from the college as her parents were trying to perform her marriage, against her wish to pursue higher education.
She handed over to the police a letter addressed to SP A. Ravikrishna seeking police intervention to persuade her parents to give up the marriage proposals and let her continue her studies. Claiming that she was not kidnapped by any boy as alleged by her parents in their complaint, Kirthisri said she stayed with her friend’s mother and was not acquainted with the boy whom her parents charged with kidnapping her.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.