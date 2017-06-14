Andhra Pradesh

Inter student denies kidnap charge

A senior Intermediate student of the Narayana Junior College, B. Kirthisri (16), who was reported missing since June 7, appeared in the Kurnool III Town police station on Tuesday and claimed she had fled from the college as her parents were trying to perform her marriage, against her wish to pursue higher education.

She handed over to the police a letter addressed to SP A. Ravikrishna seeking police intervention to persuade her parents to give up the marriage proposals and let her continue her studies. Claiming that she was not kidnapped by any boy as alleged by her parents in their complaint, Kirthisri said she stayed with her friend’s mother and was not acquainted with the boy whom her parents charged with kidnapping her.

