ADVERTISEMENT

Inter-State smuggling gang busted, 180 kg ganja seized

March 26, 2023 08:02 am | Updated 08:02 am IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau

Large amounts of the contraband is often smuggled in large quantities through Vijayawada, a nodal point between the Agency areas in the North Andhra districts where ganja is sourced, and neighbouring States, according to the police. | Photo Credit: The Hindu Bureau

The Bapatla district police arrested two persons and seized 180 kg of ganja valued at around ₹8 lakh and a lorry from their possession, on March 25.

District SP Vakul Jindal said the accused include Kakati Lova Raju, 30, a resident of Paripaka village in Rauthapudi mandal in East Godavari district and Peethani Naga Apparao, 30, from Pithavanipalem village in Pedda Gantyada mandal of Visakhapatnam district. 

Mr. Vakul Jindal said Lova Raju (Driver), Naga Apparao (Cleaner) and the lorry owner Syed Razak of Chagallu area in East Godavari district collectively committed the crime of smuggling ganja from Vizag to Gulbharga in Karnataka. The owner offered ₹20,000 to the driver and cleaner. The ganja was loaded at Anakapalli, he informed

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US