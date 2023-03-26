Inter-State smuggling gang busted, 180 kg ganja seized

March 26, 2023 08:02 am | Updated 08:02 am IST - GUNTUR

The Bapatla district police arrested two persons and seized 180 kg of ganja valued at around ₹8 lakh and a lorry from their possession, on March 25.

District SP Vakul Jindal said the accused include Kakati Lova Raju, 30, a resident of Paripaka village in Rauthapudi mandal in East Godavari district and Peethani Naga Apparao, 30, from Pithavanipalem village in Pedda Gantyada mandal of Visakhapatnam district.

Mr. Vakul Jindal said Lova Raju (Driver), Naga Apparao (Cleaner) and the lorry owner Syed Razak of Chagallu area in East Godavari district collectively committed the crime of smuggling ganja from Vizag to Gulbharga in Karnataka. The owner offered ₹20,000 to the driver and cleaner. The ganja was loaded at Anakapalli, he informed