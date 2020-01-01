Inter-state robber nabbed in Prakasam, valuables recovered

Prakasam police on Tuesday arrested an inter-State robber at Singarayakonda, in connection with two robberies at Chodavaram and Jarugumalli on December 24.

Ornaments worth ₹6.25 lakh and ₹10,000 in cash were recovered from the accused, T.Malakonda Reddy, , Ongole Deputy Superintendent of Police K.V.V.N.V. Prasad told reporters here.

A television set stolen from a house within Cyberabad police station limits was also recovered from him, Central Crime Station DSP A.Prasad Kumar added.

Police are on the lookout for two of his associates, Prasad and Sk.Usman, who were also involved in several inter-State robberies. Explaining their modus operandi, the DSPs said the car-borne trio used to conduct a recce before striking at isolated houses.

In another incident, a 35-year-old man surrendered before the Madipaddu police on Tuesday after hacking his wife to death with a sickle, suspecting her fidelity, late on Monday.