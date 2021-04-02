Inter-State pseudo police gang arrested

02 April 2021 00:29 IST

Accused posed as ACB, intelligence sleuths and robbed public

In a big catch, the Central Crime Station (CCS) police, in association with the Gudivada police, arrested a six-member pseudo police gang, which allegedly committed more than 20 offences in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The gang allegedly used to act as Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Intelligence, Special Party and Crime Investigation Department (CID) sleuths, and conducted checking and raids, and allegedly robbed the public, said Krishna district Superintendent of Police M. Ravindranath Babu, at a press conference here on Thursday.

The accused allegedly relieved a woman of gold ornaments at gun-point in a house at Teachers Colony in Gudivada. Police recovered two cars, four motorcycles, ₹51,000 cash, six kg of ganja (cannabis) and 250 gm of gold ornaments, all worth about ₹17 lakh, said Gudivada Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) N. Satyanandam.

The arrested were ientified as Musunuru Venkanna Koti Babu of Vijayawada, M. Murali Krishna of Boduppal in Rangareddy district, M. Kasi Viswanath of Tadepalli in Guntur district, Epuri Naresh and Kilari Soma Venkata Durga Ganesh Kumar, natives of Vijayawada, and Dharapureddy Ramakrishna, native of Rollagunta in Visakhapatnam Rural district.

The accused allegedly committed offences in Nuzvid, Mandavalli, Gudlavalleru, Gudivada, Hanuman Junction, Mudinepalli, Agiripalli, Tanuku, Mangalagiri, Nallapadu, Manubolu and other places. The gang members underwent imprisonment in many cases in Khammam, Cherlapalli, Vijayawada, Adilabad and other jails, Mr. Babu said.

The SP appreciated the CCS and the Gudivada Town police who arrested the gang.