Inter-State liquor racket busted

The Prakasam police busted an inter-State liquor racket and arrested four persons, including one from Telangana, near Maddipadu in Prakasam district on Thursday.
Liquor worth ₹7 lakh, being transported from Hyderabad to Nellore, was seized from the four persons, including three from neighbouring SPSR Nellore district, Ongole Deputy Superintendent of Police K.V.V.N.V. Prasad told reporters here on Thursday night.
On a tip-off, a police party, led by Ongole Rural Police Circle Inspector P. Subba Rao laid in wait on the arterial Chennai-Kolkata highway. A mini-truck carrying onions which was closely followed by a car was asked to stop. But the two vehicles tried to speed away on seeing the police.
After a hot chase, the four smugglers were nabbed by Maddipadu sub-Inspector Firoja Fatima and other personnel near the Gundlapalli Growth Centre. Police personnel were surprised to find a large number of liquor bottles concealed behind onion load in the mini-truck.
In all, 720 bottles of 750 ml liquor and 960 bottles of 180 ml liquor were seized from them as also the mini-truck and the car.
The arrested were P. Nageswara Rao (42) from Khammam in Telangana and P. Jaganmohan Rao (38), B. Babu Rao (30), both from Padalakuru near Nellore and C.Chandramouli (42) from Nellore city.
Case registered
A case was registered under 34(A) of Andhra Pradesh Excise Act.
On interrogation, the arrested informed the police that they purchased the liquor from a wine shop in Miyapur in Hyderabad and moving the same to Nellore to make a fast buck.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath