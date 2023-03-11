ADVERTISEMENT

Inter-State ganja racket busted in Prakasam

March 11, 2023 02:42 am | Updated 12:18 am IST - ONGOLE

Offenders had sourced the contraband from the Andhra-Odisha Border (AOB) region and were moving the same to different locations in Tamil Nadu and Kerala

The Hindu Bureau

Ongole Deputy Superintendent of Police U. Nagaraju and police personnel with the seized ganja, in Ongole on Friday. | Photo Credit: KOMMURI SRINIVAS

Prakasam police busted a ganja smuggling racket with the seizure of contraband worth ₹16.50 lakh from eight peddlers, including three from Tamil Nadu and two from Kerala, near Tangutur in Prakasam district late on Thursday.

Addressing the media on Friday, Ongole Deputy Superintendent of Police U. Nagaraju said the offenders had sourced the contraband from the Andhra-Odisha Border (AOB) region and were moving the same to different locations in Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

Tangutur police booked a case under Section 20-B read with 8(C) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The main accused was identified as K. Naidu, 29, from Narsipatnam, near Anakapalle.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Police also seized a SUV bearing Tamil Nadu registration after nabbing his associates from the neighbouring State. They were identified as P. Dinakar Rajkumar from Dindigul and Abdul Rehman 33, Mohammad 31, both from Coimbatore, the DSP said.

The arrested persons included Sulaiman, 41, and Vineeth, 35, both from Palakkad in Kerala as well as M. Venkanna, 63, from Kondepi in Prakasam district and Ch. Jagadeesh, 23, from Anakapalli.

Superintendent of Police Malika Garg appreciated the police personnel led by the DSP for swiftly cracking the case by tracing the origin of the narcotic substance and to the States where the same was moved to.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US