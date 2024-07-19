GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Inter-State ganja peddling gang busted in Andhra Pradesh, 90 kg contraband seized

15 accused belonging to Odisha, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh arrested; they were procuring ganja from the Agency areas of Odisha and supplying it to many youth in Vijayawada, say police officers

Updated - July 19, 2024 06:42 pm IST

Published - July 19, 2024 06:34 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Deputy Commissioner of Police T. Hari Krishna (second from left), Additional DCP R. Srihari Babu and other officers showing the seized ganja at a press conference in Vijayawada on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police T. Hari Krishna (second from left), Additional DCP R. Srihari Babu and other officers showing the seized ganja at a press conference in Vijayawada on Friday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

The Anti-Narcotic Cell of NTR district arrested 15 persons allegedly involved in ganja peddling, and seized 90 kg of the contraband from their possession.

The accused were natives of Odisha, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), T. Hari Krishna, and the Anti-Narcotic Cell Additional DCP, R. Srihari Babu.

The Anti-Narcotic Cell, the Commissioner’s Task Force (CTF) and the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) in association with the law and order police conducted the operation and arrested the accused, Mr. Hari Krishna told the media here on July 19 (Friday).

“The accused were wanted in connection with the cases registered at the Machavaram, Bhavanipuram, Krishnalanka and Suryaraopet police stations,” Mr. Srihari Babu said.

Following the directions of the Police Commissioner, S.V. Rajashekara Babu, the Anti-Narcotic Cell and the SEB police stepped up vigil on ganja smugglers, peddlers and addicts in the district, the DCP said.

“One of the accused, Pinky Routh, of Odisha was supplying ganja (cannabis) to many youth in Vijayawada. He developed contacts with some tribals in Phulbhani Agency area in Odisha and was procuring the contraband from them,” Mr. Srihari Babu said.

The other arrested persons were: G. Madhava Rao of Guntur, M. Manikanta and S. Ganesh of Medchal, Telangana, Sk. Mohammad Ghouse, Abdul Habeeb, M. Raghuram, K. Rakesh, P. Mamata Raju, Md. Muzamil Sultan, Shaik Nazeer, M. Nani, I. Madhusudhan Reddy, A. Vamshi and Aman Singh, natives of Guntur, NTR and Krishna districts.

Cases were registered against the accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

