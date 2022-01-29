Inter-State ganja gang held, ganja worth ₹ 2 crore seized

KAKINADA

29 January 2022

1,000 kg ganja was shifted from Odisha to Andhra by walk

The East Godavari police and Central Reserve Protection Force (CRPF) on Saturday busted an inter-State gang and seized 1,000 kg of ganja worth ₹2 crore in the naxal-hit Mothugudem area in Chintoor Agency.

Four persons were arrested while they were transporting the ganja to Karnataka and the Uttar Pradesh. The accused have been identified as Mithun and Babunath from Uttar Pradesh, Kumar of Karnataka and Borla Venkatesh of Kunavaram Mandal in East Godavari Agency.

Chintoor ASP G. Krishnakanth on Saturday said that the inter-State gang managed to receive the ganja from Odisha’s Malkangiri area. The gang had reportedly engaged locals to bring the ganja from Odisha to Andhra Pradesh on foot by crossing the river Sileru.

A container and a minivan, in which the gang was allegedly transporting the ganja, were seized during the vehicle check under Mothugudem police limits. The accused had loaded the ganja in the Naxal-hit area in the East Godavari Agency.