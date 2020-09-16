Inter-State ganja gang arrested

VISAKHAPATNAM

16 September 2020 22:42 IST

The Kancharapalem police arrested five members of an eight-member inter-State ganja smuggling gang, here on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters, ACP Sravan Kumar said the police seized 120 kg of ganja worth ₹2.4 lakh, ₹13,100 in cash and seven mobile phones from the accused.

“Eight persons from various States in the North formed a gang and were illegally transporting ganja by trains. A railway employee is among the arrested persons,” he said.

The arrested gang members are from Delhi, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh. Three other members are yet to be arrested and police are on the lookout, said the ACP. They procured the ganja from interior parts of Visakha Agency and were planning to smuggle it back to their States by train.