Inter-State gang of thieves busted, 13 members arrested in Adoni in A.P.

Published - November 21, 2024 04:56 pm IST - KURNOOL

₹41 lakh cash and ₹33 lakh worth gold recovered pertained to 21 cases registered in various parts of Kurnool district, the police said

The Hindu Bureau

Kurnool District Superintendent of Police G. Bindu Madhav with the property recovered from an inter-state gang in Kurnool on Thursday (Novemberr 21). | Photo Credit: U. SUBRAMANYAM

Adoni police have arrested an inter-State gang of 13 members and recovered property worth more than ₹41 lakh from them. The property recovered included 478.7 grams gold valued at nearly ₹33 lakh and ₹41 lakh cash.

Kurnool Superintendent of Police G. Bindhu Madhav told reporters the property recovered pertained to 21 cases registered in various parts of Kurnool district. The gang was busted by police personnel who kept a vigil on property offenders in Adoni town, and also Nandyal and Nellore districts for nearly 10 days.

Mr. Bindhu Madhav said the gang members have committed offences in various parts of Kurnool, other important cities in A.P. and also at prominent pilgrim places like Ayodhya, Varanasi, Haridwar and cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata.

