 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Inter-State gang of thieves busted, 13 members arrested in Adoni in A.P.

₹41 lakh cash and ₹33 lakh worth gold recovered pertained to 21 cases registered in various parts of Kurnool district, the police said

Published - November 21, 2024 04:56 pm IST - KURNOOL

The Hindu Bureau
Kurnool District Superintendent of Police G. Bindu Madhav with the property recovered from an inter-state gang in Kurnool on Thursday (Novemberr 21).

Kurnool District Superintendent of Police G. Bindu Madhav with the property recovered from an inter-state gang in Kurnool on Thursday (Novemberr 21). | Photo Credit: U. SUBRAMANYAM

Adoni police have arrested an inter-State gang of 13 members and recovered property worth more than ₹41 lakh from them. The property recovered included 478.7 grams gold valued at nearly ₹33 lakh and ₹41 lakh cash.

Kurnool Superintendent of Police G. Bindhu Madhav told reporters the property recovered pertained to 21 cases registered in various parts of Kurnool district. The gang was busted by police personnel who kept a vigil on property offenders in Adoni town, and also Nandyal and Nellore districts for nearly 10 days.

Mr. Bindhu Madhav said the gang members have committed offences in various parts of Kurnool, other important cities in A.P. and also at prominent pilgrim places like Ayodhya, Varanasi, Haridwar and cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata.

Published - November 21, 2024 04:56 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.