Inter-State gang of burglars held; gold, silver worth ₹25 lakh seized

The three were taken into custody when they were moving in a suspicious manner; an interrogation led to their involvement in the burglaries

June 18, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The Hindu Bureau
Deputy SP N. Sudhakar Reddy with the three-member gang and the seized gold and silver ornaments at Kuppam in Chittoor district on Sunday.

Police on Sunday arrested a three-member inter-State gang involved in housebreakings and recovered gold and silver ornaments worth over ₹25 lakh, on the outskirts of Kuppam town.

Deputy SP (Palamaner) N. Sudhakar Reddy told the media that the accused, identified as Palani (43) of Kallakurichi district of Tamil Nadu, Raja (47) of Vellore in Tamil Nadu and Murugan (58) of Vijayapuram district of Karnataka formed a gang in early 2020 and committed over 10 burglaries in Chittoor district limits so far.

While Palani is wanted in over 50 criminal cases in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka and Maharashtra, his two accomplices were also involved in a dozen cases each across the south Indian States.

The three were taken into custody when they were moving in a suspicious manner. An interrogation led to their involvement in the housebreakings and the recovery of the gold and silver ornaments from them.

A case has been registered and the accused would be sent for remand, the Deputy SP said.

