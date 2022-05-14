Inter-State gang held, 530 kg ganja seized in Chintoor Agency

The gang was transporting the contraband in a lorry laden with pumpkins

The Chintoor police on Saturday arrested an inter-State gang of four persons and seized 530 kg of ganja during a regular vehicle check, near Chintoor in Alluri Seetharamaraju district.

The gang was caught while it was reportedly transporting the ganja in a lorry laden with pumpkins. Registered in Uttar Pradesh, the lorry was heading from Mothugudem in the ASR district to Bhadrachalam in Telangana.

The accused Sourav Kumar, 32, and driver Komal Kumar, 23, of Uttar Pradesh have been arrested. The other two accused are yet to be identified.

Some of the members of the seven-member gang who are absconded belong to Odisha and Andhra Pradesh. The police registered a case and the investigation is on.