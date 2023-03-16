Inter-State ‘chain-snatching gang’ arrested in NTR district, 580 grams of gold seized

March 16, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

NTR district police have arrested four suspected chain-snatchers and seized over half a kg of gold and two motorcycles from them.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP-Rural) D. Mary Prasanthi said the suspects were arrested by the Nandigama police, which acted on a tip-off on Wednesday. Following interrogation, police seized gold ornaments weighing 580 grams and two motorcycles from the suspects, identified as Gorre Srinivas (22), Challa Venkateswarlu (26) and Konagalla Ganesh (19) of Khammam district; and Devaboyina Mahesh (26) of Bhadradri Kothagudem district of Telangana.

Ms. Mary Prasanthi said the suspects were involved in 16 chain-snatching cases and several burglaries in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

