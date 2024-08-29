ADVERTISEMENT

Inter-State burglary gang held, property worth nearly ₹10 lakh recovered

Published - August 29, 2024 09:10 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The Hindu Bureau

The Chittoor urban police on Thursday apprehended two individuals who were part of an inter-State gang responsible for burglaries across the country. The police managed to recover gold and silver ornaments worth nearly ₹10 lakh from their possession. The gang’s activities came to light after a housebreaking incident was reported in the Chittoor Municipal Corporation on August 15.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Manikantha Chandolu told the media that following investigations based on CCTV footage and mobile signals, a special police team was able to track down the accused. The police also conducted investigations in the Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh and the Old Delhi area, which ultimately led to the arrest of two gang members responsible for the Chittoor burglary. The arrested individuals, identified as Naseem Shabi (25) of Uttar Pradesh and Jansheer Pattan (35) of Old Delhi, were brought to Chittoor from a hideout in U.P. and subsequently remanded.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US