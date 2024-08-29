Inter-State burglary gang held, property worth nearly ₹10 lakh recovered

The Chittoor urban police on Thursday apprehended two individuals who were part of an inter-State gang responsible for burglaries across the country. The police managed to recover gold and silver ornaments worth nearly ₹10 lakh from their possession. The gang’s activities came to light after a housebreaking incident was reported in the Chittoor Municipal Corporation on August 15.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Manikantha Chandolu told the media that following investigations based on CCTV footage and mobile signals, a special police team was able to track down the accused. The police also conducted investigations in the Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh and the Old Delhi area, which ultimately led to the arrest of two gang members responsible for the Chittoor burglary. The arrested individuals, identified as Naseem Shabi (25) of Uttar Pradesh and Jansheer Pattan (35) of Old Delhi, were brought to Chittoor from a hideout in U.P. and subsequently remanded.