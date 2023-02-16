ADVERTISEMENT

Inter-state burglars involved in 26 burglaries across three states arrested

February 16, 2023 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Krishna district’s Machilipatnam police arrested two inter-State burglars on Thursday. The duo was allegedly involved in 26 burglary cases in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnakata.

According to a release, Sk. Charmas Vali (43) and Mundla Hanumanthappa (49) of Ballari in Karnakata allegdly targeted locked houses and used to break into them during the night.

On February 9, the duo reportedly broke into the house of Mule Malakondiah of Parasupeta in Machilipatnam town and decamped with gold ornaments and cash.

Following a complaint by Mr. Malakondiah, police arrested the duo and reportedly found their involvement in two other cases in the town. Police seized 134 gm of gold ornaments worth ₹4.69 lakh, 860 gm of silver and ₹34,440 cash from their possession. The duo was allegedly is involved in 14 cases in Andhra Pradesh, four cases in Telangana and eight cases in Karnataka.

CONNECT WITH US