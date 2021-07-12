Inter-State burglars held

ANANTAPUR

12 July 2021

The Hindupur police and Anantapur Central Crime Station personnel on Sunday arrested two inter-State burglars and confiscated ₹14 lakh worth of gold (280 gram) and silver (40 gram) ornaments from them, the CCS Deputy Superintendent of Police Sayyed Mahaboob Basha told mediapersons.

Erikala Kavadi Nagendra, 35, and Sheik Illiyas, 33, working as daily labourers, got addicted to liquor and to fund their vices began breaking into locked houses in Hindupur and Anantapur towns, and at several places in Karnataka. They were working with and related to the known inter-State burglar Kavadi Durga Prasad, who is dead.

