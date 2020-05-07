Inter spot valuation to begin on May 11

Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh on Thursday directed the officials of the Intermediate Board to begin the process of evaluating the answer sheets of the Intermediate examinations from May 11.

Addressing a video conference with officials of the Board, the Minister said evaluation of the answer sheets in ‘green’ and ‘orange’ zones could be taken up from May 11, while the ones pertaining to the ‘red zones' would have to wait till complete lifting of lockdown.

Pointing to the fact that the AP State Council for Higher Education (APSCHE) had already announced the dates of all Common Entrance Tests, the Minister said the process of evaluation of Inter answer sheets would have to be expedited and the results announced at the earliest.

A total of 10,64,442 students (5,46,162 from the first year and 5,18,280 from the second year) in the State took the examinations in March this year. The evaluation of around 60 lakh answer sheets had to be postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Buildings identified

The Minister said that the buildings to be used as evaluation centres had been identified and nearly 25,000 evaluators would work in two shifts (from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.). Each evaluator would handle 15 answer sheets in each of the shifts.

He said the process would be carried out amid all precautions. The evaluators would wear masks and maintain physical distance. They would have to stay put at the same place till the completion of the process.

Responding to a plea by Intermediate College Principals’ Association president Rajaram and Government Junior Lecturers’ Association secretary V. Ravi that candidates above 55 years be exempted from evaluation duties, the Minister said any exemption would be given in tune with the norms stipulated.

By June-end, the Intermediate Board would upload on its website theory classes and videos related to practicals. Kadapa district Regional Joint Director K. Chandrasekhar was made in-charge of this section.

Intermediate Board Secretary V. Ramakrishna, Controller of Examination V. Ramesh, Regional Intermediate Officers, Regional Joint Directors and other officials of the 13 districts attended the review meeting.