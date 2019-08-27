Inter school quiz: three teams make it to finals

The Ministry of External Affairs, Branch Secretariat, Hyderabad, conducted an inter school quiz programme for high school students, in association with The Hindu, at V.P. Siddhartha Public School in city.

The theme of the competition, titled ‘Vishwa Darshan,’ was ‘India and the World,’ wherein students were asked questions about the Indian polity and its global and diplomatic relations with various countries. Fourteen teams from different schools in Vijayawada and Guntur participated in the quiz.

After going through four rounds, each comprising a variety of questions on the country’s polity and its global relations, three teams out of the 14 (N. St. Mathew’s Public School, Nirmal Hriday School and Atkinson Senior Secondary School) have been selected. They would compete with three teams from schools in Hyderabad at the finals which will be held on September 6 in Hyderabad.

The teams that cleared the qualifying round were felicitated by Gajarao Bhupal, Deputy Commissioner of Police. The audience displayed utmost exuberance when questions were thrown to them. Those who gave the correct answers were awarded with pen drives.