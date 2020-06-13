Inter results: Krishna corners the glory

VIJAYAWADA

13 June 2020 00:11 IST

Despite challenges, we made it: Minister

Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh on Friday said despite several challenges on account of the lockdown due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the Board of Intermediate Education was able to complete the examination and the evaluation process and announce the results.

Speaking after releasing the Intermediate first and second year results at a press meet here, the Minister said a total number of 10.64 lakh students took the examinations in 1,411 centres across the State. In view of the existing pandemic, the department released the results only in online mode this year.

Of the total 10.64 lakh students who appeared for the examination, 5,46,365 were from the first year and 5,18,261 from the second year. Students of the first year (general category) secured a pass percentage of 59 and those of vocational segment registered 41 %. In the second year, students of general category registered a pass percentage of 63 and 52% of the ‘vocational’ category passed the examination.

Krishna district secured top position by securing 75%, the highest pass percentage in the first year examinations, followed by West Godavari and Guntur districts (65 % ). Visakhapatnam is in third place with 63 % .

Krishna reigned supreme even in the second year result by securing a pass percentage of 75, followed by West Godavari (71 %) and Nellore and Visakhapatnam sharing the third place with 68%.

The Minister said in view of the rapid spread of coronavirus, the Centre declared complete lockdown on the fourth day of the valuation process. The department deployed 25,000 teachers who evaluated the answer sheets in 46 centres set up for the purpose for 25 days in a row. The number of evaluation centres in the past was only 13 but it multiplied in view of the social distancing norm, the Minister said, adding that the entire process was done in strict adherence to the stipulated guidelines.

New admission rules

Mr. Suresh said admissions in Intermediate courses were yet to start and warned managements against unauthorised admissions before the time stipulated. He said parents should take note of the fact that the fee structure would remain the same as last year and it could be paid quarterly.

He said GO 23 was released stipulating new admission rules and anybody found violating them would attract stringent action.

Principal Secretary, Department of School Education, B. Rajasekhar, Intermediate Board Commissioner Ramakrishna and other officials were present.