Inter practical exams to be conducted under video surveillance

Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) Secretary V. Ramakrishna said that foolproof arrangements have been made for the conduct of practical examinations for the junior and senior Intermediate students across the State starting from February 1.

Addressing a press conference here, Mr. Ramakrishna said that over four lakh students were going to attend practical examinations at 905 centres between February 1 and February 20 in morning and afternoon sessions, and 5.46 lakh students registered for Ethics & Human Values and Environment Education on January 28 and January 30 respectively.

Mr. Ramakrishna said the laboratories where exams are conducted would be under CCTV surveillance and the live-streamed footage would be verified in case of any complaints of malpractice.

He said task force teams with four science lecturers had been constituted in every district to reverify the answer scripts of candidates who score maximum marks.

Further, Mr. Ramakrishna said that the Board would act as per the provisions of The AP Public Examinations (Prevention of Malpractices and Unfair Means) Rules 1997 against examination functionaries, students and others who resort to malpractice.

The theory examinations for the junior intermediate and senior Intermediate candidates would begin on March 4 and March 5 respectively and 10.64 lakh candidates had registered for the exams, he said.