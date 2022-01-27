Andhra Pradesh

Inter pass certificates available on BIE website

The Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) has informed that students who wrote their Intermediate Public Examinations, March/September, 2021, can download their pass certificates from the BIE website at bie.ap.gov.in (student services) from January 27.

The same could be utilised for the purpose of higher studies, said Board secretary M.V. Seshagiri Babu in a statement on Tuesday.

He said students can collect the original Intermediate pass certificates of 2nd year with security features from the principals of their respective colleges from February 1.


