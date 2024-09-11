GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Inter-Ministerial Central Team begins flood assessment visit in Vijayawada 

Published - September 11, 2024 01:00 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada, 11/09/2024 : Special Chief Secretary (Disaster Management) R.P. Sisodia explaining the weather conditions to the members of an Inter - Ministerial Central Team visiting Vijayawada to assess the flood damages, at the State Disaster Management Authority office near the city on Wednesday (September 11, 2024)

Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada, 11/09/2024 : Special Chief Secretary (Disaster Management) R.P. Sisodia explaining the weather conditions to the members of an Inter - Ministerial Central Team visiting Vijayawada to assess the flood damages, at the State Disaster Management Authority office near the city on Wednesday (September 11, 2024) | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

A six-member Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) led by Anil Subramaniam, Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs, reached the city to assess the damage caused by the recent spell of extremely heavy rains and floods that affected an estimated seven lakh people in Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) and its suburbs. 

Before the team began its field visit, Andhra Pradesh Government Special Chief Secretary (Disaster Management) R.P. Sisodia gave a presentation on the flood fury and prevailing weather conditions at the office of the State Disaster Management Authority office at Kunchanapalli in Guntur district. 

Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan donates ₹1 crore to Telangana CMRF

Mr. Sisodia told the IMCT that total seven districts namely West Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Bapatla and Palnadu districts were affected by the rains, which triggered massive inflows into the Prakasam barrage in Vijayawada city, and caused breaches to Budameru rivulet. 

The officials also briefed the Central team about the flood relief and rehabilitation efforts made by the State government with the help of the National Disaster Response Force and Indian Navy, while stating that 32 divisions in VMC and two villages bore the brunt of floods and crops suffered extensive damage.

Published - September 11, 2024 01:00 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.