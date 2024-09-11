Inter-Ministerial Central Team begins flood assessment visit in Vijayawada 

A six-member Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) led by Anil Subramaniam, Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs, reached the city to assess the damage caused by the recent spell of extremely heavy rains and floods that affected an estimated seven lakh people in Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) and its suburbs.

Before the team began its field visit, Andhra Pradesh Government Special Chief Secretary (Disaster Management) R.P. Sisodia gave a presentation on the flood fury and prevailing weather conditions at the office of the State Disaster Management Authority office at Kunchanapalli in Guntur district.

Mr. Sisodia told the IMCT that total seven districts namely West Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Bapatla and Palnadu districts were affected by the rains, which triggered massive inflows into the Prakasam barrage in Vijayawada city, and caused breaches to Budameru rivulet.

The officials also briefed the Central team about the flood relief and rehabilitation efforts made by the State government with the help of the National Disaster Response Force and Indian Navy, while stating that 32 divisions in VMC and two villages bore the brunt of floods and crops suffered extensive damage.