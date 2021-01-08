Inter first year classesfrom January 18

VIJAYAWADA

08 January 2021 21:49 IST

Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh on Friday said that classes for the Intermediate first year students would commence on January 18.

At a press conference, the Minister said in view of the High Court directive, Intermediate admission process was being carried out in offline mode this year. From next year, however, the admissions would be done in online mode, he clarified, adding that the Intermediate examination schedule would be released soon.

The Minister said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy would launch the second phase of Jagananna Amma Vodi programme in online mode on January 11.

The Minister said the academic year 2020-21 would continue till May this year. The Intermediate exams would be conducted either in April or in May, keeping in view the competitive exams.

He said in view of COVID-19 pandemic that led to the lockdown, 30% of the syllabus had been reduced and details of subject-wise syllabus were sent to the college managements.

Mr. Suresh said strict action would be initiated against the managements that violated the government directive to extend 30 % concession in fee. He said recognition of the educational institutions flouting norms would be cancelled.

Inspection

He said based on complaints, a surprise inspection was conducted on Narayana Educational Institute at Gollapudi on January 5 and certain issues were identified. Based on a report to be submitted by the department officials, action would be taken against it, he said.

The Minister said due to the impact of the caronavirus, the government decided not to increase the Intermediate examination fee this year.