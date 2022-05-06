Inter exams start on peaceful note, students write under CCTV surveillance 

Special officer appointed for every district to ensure smooth process

Intermediate first year students greet each other outside the exam centre at KBN College in Vijayawada on Friday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

The Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) started on a peaceful note in the State on Friday.

Large crowds of students, along with their parents, were seen outside colleges that are being used as exam centres in the city. In view of the reports of malpractices that marred the ongoing SSC examinations, the Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) has made adequate arrangements to ensure transparency. CC cameras have been installed in each of the 1,456 exam centres to prevent any ‘mischief’.

In a statement, the Board Secretary Seshagiri Babu said the exams would end on May 24. Of the total 10,01,850 students taking the exam, 5,19,319 are from the first year and 4,89,539 from the second year.

He said adequate security had been deployed at the 736 police stations identified as the storage points to secure the question papers. A special officer had been appointed for every district, besides flying and sitting squads that would constantly go round the exam centres to take stock of the situation.

The Intermediate exams were earlier scheduled in April. But the Board announced its decision to push back the dates as they clashed with the JEE Mains examination.