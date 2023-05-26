ADVERTISEMENT

Inter Education Dept. staff transfers to be completed by June 15

May 26, 2023 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The Board of Intermediate Education Secretary M.V. Seshagiri Babu has directed Regional Joint Directors (RJDs) of the department to complete the process of transfers of the employees in the department by June 15, 2023.

Releasing a schedule for the transfer process on Friday, Mr. Seshagiri Babu said the transfer exercise would have to be taken up without losing sight of the stipulated procedure.

He said registration for transfers could be made from June 2 to 4, validation by the Principals should be done on June 5, the RJDs should publish the list of candidates who applied and receipt of claims and objections from June 6 to 8, disposal of claims and objections and publication of the list should be done on June 9, the list of eligible candidates and entry of web options should be done on June 10 and 11 and allotment of postings should be made on June 14, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US