Inter Education Dept. staff transfers to be completed by June 15

May 26, 2023 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Board of Intermediate Education Secretary M.V. Seshagiri Babu has directed Regional Joint Directors (RJDs) of the department to complete the process of transfers of the employees in the department by June 15, 2023.

Releasing a schedule for the transfer process on Friday, Mr. Seshagiri Babu said the transfer exercise would have to be taken up without losing sight of the stipulated procedure.

He said registration for transfers could be made from June 2 to 4, validation by the Principals should be done on June 5, the RJDs should publish the list of candidates who applied and receipt of claims and objections from June 6 to 8, disposal of claims and objections and publication of the list should be done on June 9, the list of eligible candidates and entry of web options should be done on June 10 and 11 and allotment of postings should be made on June 14, he said.

