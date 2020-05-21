Inter-district travel off limits for private vehicles

Private vehicles coming from Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts were stopped at Pydibhimavaram, the entry point of Srikakulam district.

SRIKAKULAM/VIZIANAGARAM

21 May 2020 23:31 IST

Except for APSRTC buses, all other vehicles are being stopped at Pydibhimavaram

The Srikakulam and Vizianagaram administrations are strictly clamping down on inter-district travel, allowing only APSRTC buses in and out of the districts.

With APSRTC resuming operations, many people thought restrictions on inter-district travel were lifted. However, private vehicles were stopped at Pydibhimavaram - the entry point to Srikakulam district from neighbouring Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam district.

Police stopped hundreds of vehicles at Pydibhimavaram, explaining that the relaxation was only for APSRTC buses and not for private vehicles. Motorists waited for hours in the hope that they would be allowed to enter Srikakulam district, but in vain.

“It is unfair to stop vehicles coming from Vizinagaram district at Pydibhimavaram while APSRTC buses are being allowed. All cannot get tickets on APSRTC buses as there are limited seats and services. The government should allow movement of vehicles between neighbouring districts,” said M. Rammohan, a resident of Vizianagaram.

“Free movement of people would not be allowed until the State Government announces its guidelines regarding inter-district movement of vehicles. We are also collecting details of bus passengers also as part of implementing COVID-19 protocol,” Srikakulam Superintendent of Police R.N. Ammi Reddy told The Hindu.

The Vizinaagaram district administration has also indicated that it would not take any decision on its own unless the State Government directs them to allow vehicles and people from other districts.

Vizianagaram Superintendent of Police B. Raja Kumari visited the Vizianagaram APSRTC complex and directed the passengers to abide by safety norms such as wearing masks and following social distancing while travelling.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Traffic Manager of APSRTC G. Varalakshmi said that 73 buses from Srikakulam and 65 buses from Vizianagaram were being operated to different places including Palasa, Tekkali, Itchapuram, Rajam and Visakhapatnam. “We have kept machines for sanitisation at bus depots. COVID-19 safety rules are being explained to each and every passenger before allowing them to board buses. The Corporation will operate more buses if the government allows us to do so,” she said.