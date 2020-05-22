Inter-district passes not required: Police Commissioner

VISAKHAPATNAM

22 May 2020 22:49 IST

As per a release from Commissioner of Police Rajeev Kumar Meena, people need not apply for passes for inter-district travel within the State from Friday.

According to him, DGO Goutam Sawang has issued an order that people need not apply for passes and are free to travel within the State by observing the travel protocol, of one driver and two passengers in the back seat.

