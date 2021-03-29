Inter Board issues set of rules for practical exams

VIJAYAWADA

Not more than 10 students in one room, it says

The practical exams for Intermediate final year students are scheduled to be held from March 31 to April 24 (including Sundays).

In a statement on Sunday, the Board of Intermediate Education Secretary, V. Ramakrishna, said 947 exam centres were established this year, against 905 centres last year and total 3,58,474 students would appear for the exams.

The Secretary said no physical hall tickets would be issued this year for IPE and the hall tickets for practical exams for Science students would be placed in the website bie.ap.gov.in on Sunday.

For students suffering from COVID-19, the practical exam would be conducted in the next available batch. Each room should accommodate only 10 students in view of the COVID-19 virus threat, he said.

A Chief Superintendent would be appointed for private unaided junior colleges to monitor the conduct of the exams. The exams would he held under the surveillance of CC cameras and in the event of any complaint, CC footage would be verified.

Every day, session-wise OTP would be sent to the registered mobile number of the Chief Superintendent for opening the already downloaded question paper and questions should not be altered in the downloaded question paper at any cost.

The statement made it clear that the Practical Examiners appointed by the BIE alone should conduct the exam and any malpractice would not go unpunished.

Nobody, except the Chief Superintendent, should use cell phone during the exam and student batches should not be changed without prior permission of the Board.