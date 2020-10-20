Andhra Pradesh

Inter admissionsin online mode

The Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) on Tuesday announced admissions in two-year Intermediate courses in general and vocational streams in all colleges for the academic year 2020-21.

In a statement on Tuesday, Board secretary V. Ramakrishna said the registration process of the two-year Intermediate courses would be completely in online mode for all categories and for all quotas.

The details of the process and the subsequent procedure is available on the website https://bie.ap.gov.in as ‘Online admissions 2020-21 (APOASIS) user manual’. Online registration for all Intermediate courses in general and vocational streams will start on October 21 and October 29 (5 p.m.) is the last date.

Doubts pertaining to the online admissions could be clarified by calling toll free number 1800 2749868.

