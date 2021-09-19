Inter admissions to be in offline mode; application forms to be given from today

Application forms to be made available from today

Following the High Court orders, the Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) is switching to offline mode for admissions to save the academic year 2021-22.

In a statement on Saturday, Board Secretary V. Ramakrishna directed principals of government, private aided, private unaided, co-operative, A.P. Residential, Social Welfare Residential, Tribal Welfare Residential, Incentive, A.P. Model Junior Colleges and Composite Degree Colleges offering two-year Intermediate course in general and vocational streams, to take special care in enrolment of students for the academic year 2021-22.

According to the schedule for admissions in the first phase, application forms would be made available from September 19; the last date for receipt of applications in the college and date of completion of admissions is September 28, while admissions would commence and classes for first year students would start from September 29.

The principals could make provisional admissions on the basis of Internet marks memos and these admissions would be confirmed after the students produce their SSC pass certificate and Transfer Certificate issued by their previous school authorities.

Mr. Ramakrishna said the original SSC pass certificate, caste certificate and other documents should be returned to the candidate immediately after verification and he warned of stringent action against the management if it tried to hold the certificates.

For students who paid the application fee of ₹100 or ₹50 while applying for online admission, the amount would be deducted at the time of collecting recognition fee of ₹200. The Principals, said Mr. Ramakrishna, should strictly follow the rules of reservation in admissions as per the norms and any deviation would be viewed seriously, he warned, informing that 15% of the seats should be reserved for students belonging to the Scheduled Castes, 6 % for Scheduled Tribes, 29% for Backward Classes, 3 % for Physically Handicapped, 5 % for NCC, Sports and Extracurricular activities and 3 % for Ex-servicemen and Defence personnel residing in the State. At places where there are no separate colleges for girls, 33.33 % or one-third of the total number of seats should be reserved for girls.

The BIE Secretary made it clear that the admissions should be made based on the SSC pass or equivalency obtained in the qualifying test and no separate exam should be conducted.

Principals of unaided junior colleges had been directed to make admissions only up to the sanctioned sections and up to the ceiling strength of 88 in each section as per the High Court orders.

Students who studied their first year in Telangana or any other State are not eligible for admission into the second year in Andhra Pradesh, as the curriculum of the syllabus are different.

He said the college managements should display prominently at the entrance point the number of sections sanctioned by the BIE, the number of seats filled up in each section and the number of seats vacant in each section, and added that the information should be updated on a daily basis.