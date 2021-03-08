Andhra Pradesh

Intention of labour reforms is to reduce compliance burden on employers: official

National Human Resource Development Network, Visakhapatnam chapter, organised an interactive meet on ‘Recent Labour Reforms – Reducing Compliance Burden’, here on Monday.

Delivering the inaugural address, B. Udayalakshmi, Principal Secretary of Labour, Factories, Boilers and Insurance Medical Services Department, said that recent labour reforms were made, as the laws were outdated and dated back to the colonial period.

The basic intention of these reforms is to reduce the compliance burden on employers, she said.

She also said that the objective of these reforms was to decriminalise non-compliances.

Ms. Udaylakhsmi also chaired an open house session and received suggestions from participants. Around 200 professionals from various organisations in Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts, participated.

The president of NHRD Visakha chapter, D.S. Varma, D. Chandrasekhar Varma, Director of Factories, and B. Uma Maheswara Rao, Director – Department of Boilers, spoke.

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Jawaharlal Nehru Pharma City organised competitions among women employees and the prizes were given away by Ms. Udayalakshmi.

