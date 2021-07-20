Intensify agitation for new job calendar, urges TDP

VIJAYAWADA

20 July 2021 01:22 IST

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has called upon youth organisations and student unions to intensify their ongoing agitations until the State government releases a fresh job calendar.

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu held a meeting with party leaders on Monday where it was decided that unless the protests were intensified, the government would not create any job opportunities in the remaining three years of its rule. It was condemnable that hundreds of TNSF and Telugu Yuvatha leaders were arrested when they were peacefully taking part in the ‘Chalo Tadepalli’ protests.

The TDP leaders demanded that a genuine calendar with 2.30 lakh jobs as promised by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy be released. The government should release the farmers’ dues immediately towards food grains purchased from them. Payments were not being made even after four months, they alleged.

Farmers were facing untold problems because of lack of subsidies and concessions from the YSRCP regime. The previous TDP government stood by the side of the farmers, right from ploughing the land to reaping the harvest, and paid farmers’ dues in time, the TDP leaders claimed.