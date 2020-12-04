Intelligence wing inspects dog squad in Visakhapatnam

Officials have asked the trainers to provide constant training to the canines.

Officials from the Intelligence Security Wing (ISW), Vijayawada inspected the dog squad at the Armed Reserve District Police Headquarters, here in the city on Thursday.

Reserve Inspector T.N. Srinivasa Rao, Inspector G.R.C. Reddy, and veterinary doctor Pratap enquired about the health condition and observed the attentiveness and response of the dogs. They also checked their weight and body temperature and conducted medical tests.

Currently, the district police has 10 dogs in which six are trained in detecting explosives. While two canines were trained in detecting drugs, two are trackers.

The officials have asked the trainers to provide constant training to the canines. DSP R.P.L. Shanti Kumar and Reserve Inspector B. Ramakrishna Rao were present.