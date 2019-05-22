Intelligence police sound alert on violence during counting

With the Intelligence sleuths hinting at possible violence during or after counting on May 23, the police have sounded an alert at all vulnerable places.

Ahead of counting, the Intelligence officials have cautioned the police on chances of breakdown of law and order, and attacks and violence at counting centres.

As part of the preparedness for counting process, the police have identified 1,501 villages as vulnerable. The police have bound over nearly two lakh trouble mongers and executed about 11,220 Non-Bailable Warrants (NBWs).

“Intelligence officials have sounded an alert over possible violence during counting at many places, particularly where there is a keen contest. The SPs and the District Election Officers (DEOs) have been cautioned in this regard,” a police official said.

“During review meetings with the district and police commissionerate heads, the possibility of violence and security required have been analysed,” he added.

“We have enquired about the cases registered ahead of the elections, on the polling day, and after the elections in the State, and about the persons involved, the type of violence, and those having poll-related criminal background and bindover cases. Accordingly, security has been provided,” he said.

Focus on Rayalaseema

Additional forces had been deployed in the Rayalaseema region and in constituencies where there was a tough fight between the contestants. Armed Central forces were positioned at the counting centres in Kadapa, Anantapur, Kurnool and Chittoor districts, the police added. “In addition to the counting centres, security has also been beefed up in more than 1,000 trouble-prone villages,” a police officer monitoring security during polls told The Hindu.