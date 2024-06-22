ADVERTISEMENT

‘Integrity and innovation are key to success,’ NITI Aayog member tells students of IIITDM Kurnool

Published - June 22, 2024 08:45 pm IST - KURNOOL

Five students are awarded gold medals, while 143 B.Tech graduates receive their degrees at the convocation ceremony on Saturday

The Hindu Bureau

During the convocation ceremony at the Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design, and Manufacturing (IIITDM) Kurnool here on Saturday, V.K. Saraswat, a member of NITI Aayog, encouraged the outgoing engineering students to apply integrity, dedication, and innovation in their future endeavours, underscoring their role in the country’s development.

At the ceremony, Mr. Saraswat awarded gold medals to five students, while 143 B.Tech graduates received their degrees. He commended the faculty members for their leadership in research, positioning IIITDM Kurnool as a national research leader, particularly in areas of Nanotechnology, Data Science, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML). He urged students to explore new technologies to address rural challenges and mitigate urban migration.

Professor B.S. Murthy, Director of the institute, highlighted its commitment to fostering national growth through science, technology, and a robust startup ecosystem.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US